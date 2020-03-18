Flowers Hospital implements visitor restrictions to combat COVID-19

Flowers Hospital recently modified its visitor protocols to protect its patients and members of their caregiving teams.
According to Flowers Hospital Director of Marketing Emily Darnell, Flowers is continually working to be prepared for all types of infectious disease such as measles, flu, or new viruses such as COVID-19.
One way the hospital is combating COVID-19 is implementing new visitor guidelines.
» Patients are limited to two immediate family members, partner or significant other ages 18 and older, whether in-patient or in the emergency room
» Visitors with fever or respiratory symptoms and children under the age of 18 may not visit patients at this time
“We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, caregivers, our community, and monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control,” Darnell said. “We want to reassure the community that Flowers Hospital is alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.
Flowers Hospital is not offering any drive-through testing sites.
“If a physician determines a patient meets risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, coordination with the Alabama Department of Health, as necessary,” Darnell said. “The hospital has and will continue to screen and test patients as deemed medically necessary.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, mildly ill patients should be encouraged to say home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance. Patients who have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing should seek medical care.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has established a toll-free hotline to help individuals find nearby testing sites. Patients can call 888-264-2256 for testing site information or 2-1-1 for test site locations.
