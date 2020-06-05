Jeff Brannon has been named as chief executive officer of Flowers Hospital effective July 5.
Brannon is currently CEO of Wiregrass Medical Center and Nursing Home, a 179-bed healthcare campus in Geneva that includes an acute care hospital, a senior care unit, and a nursing home and rehabilitation center. He will be responsible for the strategic and operational oversight of Flowers Hospital and Flowers Medical Group.
Brannon has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare administration, having also served as the CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville and Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise.
“Jeff is committed to providing quality care and positive patient experiences, and he has maintained excellent relationships with our hospital and medical staff for many years,” says Dr. Allen Latimer, Flowers Hospital board of trustees chairman. “We know that his expertise and familiarity with Flowers’ mission and culture will be beneficial for our staff, patients, and community.”
Prior to his positions as CEO, Brannon worked as the vice president of clinical services at Flowers Hospital for 13 years where he oversaw multiple clinical and ancillary departments of the hospital in addition to managing medical staff development and physician recruitment. He also worked as the nurse manager for the hospital’s cardiovascular intensive care unit where he collaborated with cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Ed Planz in the development of the hospital’s cardiovascular surgical services program.
“I am thrilled to welcome Jeff back to Flowers where he was such a critical member of our leadership team for many years,” said Keith Granger, Community Health Systems Regional President and former CEO of Flowers Hospital. “He was known for his compassion, kindness, and unwavering responsiveness to our employees, patients, physicians, and community. Flowers will see his passion for service, a value that has long been a part of the culture at Flowers and a value in which the hospital’s success has been rooted,” Granger said.
“I have always considered Flowers Hospital to be home, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to come back to the very root of where my healthcare career began 37 years ago,” said Brannon. “I look forward to working with the board, medical staff, and employees to continue providing quality care to Dothan and our surrounding communities.”
Brannon earned his nursing degree from Wallace Community College and his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Troy University. He served as a member of the Wallace Community College Board of Trustees for 12 years and was named Wallace Community College Alumnus of the Year in 2011. He is a member-at-large of the Alabama Hospital Association Board of Trustees, has served on the association’s executive committee, and was awarded the Alabama Hospital Association Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Brannon as a member of the Alabama Health Care Improvement Task Force and Rehabilitation Review Committee in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Flowers Hospital will continue to be led by Interim CEO Justin Bryant until Brannon is onsite. Bryant will then resume his full time responsibilities as chief operating officer at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.