With flu-like symptoms impacting residents at a high rate across Alabama, Wiregrass schools are taking precautions and urging students, parents and staff to do the same.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that more than one in 10 persons who visited a doctor from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30 in the southeast section of the state were being seen for flu-like illnesses, almost three times above the rate for threshold of concern.
Flu activity is highest in the southeastern counties in terms of number of reported cases, according to the ADPH.
Dothan's Girard Primary School officials noted that more than 100 students were sent home sick the week before Thanksgiving.
“Dothan City Schools are doing everything possible to protect the health of our students and staff to limit the spread of any illness,” the system's Facebook page stated this week. “We are taking extra steps to disinfect common contact surfaces, such as doorknobs, handrails, desks, keyboards, etc. Our school nurses are staying informed and monitoring flu-like symptoms on a daily basis.”
There are eight respiratory illnesses circulating throughout Alabama, including three strains of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, human rhinovirus/enterovirus, parainfluenza 4, human metapneumovirus, and coronavirus NL63.
No pediatric deaths have been reported this season in Alabama, but five have been reported in other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“The flu season is just getting started. It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications,” the CDC states on its weekly report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.