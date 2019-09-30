Folklore finds patience has its benefits

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was recently published in the Dothan Eagle’s Wiregrass Pride 2019 edition. It’s now being shared on a variety of our digital and social media platforms.
A lot has changed since Folklore Brewing and Meadery opened nearly six years ago.
The bar is larger, and there are more employees. There are canning and bottling lines and a pop-up restaurant, Fly by Night Grill, with a menu of pub fare. The beverage options not only include craft beers but also a selection of award-winning meads.
The most recent addition was enclosing a large patio as the new tasting room with a bar that will have 30 taps and a new draft system. The old bar area will become business offices and the meadery. There will also be what owner Jeremy Pate called a “loner” bar for those who want to just come and sit quietly with their beer and a charging station.
The brewery’s total square footage when the project is complete will be nearly 13,000 square feet – a big shift for a brewery that opened with 2,400 square feet of space, six seats at the bar and two taps with four kegs of beer.
Prior to Folklore, Pate had brewed beer and consulted other breweries. He had never actually sold beer.
“My expectations were very low,” Pate said. “We didn’t expect anybody to come out here, so in Year One, we exceeded everything I’d ever dreamed of. We were just going to make beer – two or three of us make beer in the woods and once a month we’d have a tour.”
Like any successful small business, Folklore had to keep growing.
“The improvements are for us to grow the company,” Pate said. “We’ve got over 21 families now that rely on us to make a living – part and full time – so everything we do now is a metered, controlled effort, a concerted effort. No more lone wolf out there on your own.”
The basics of Folklore, however, have remained the same.
As Pate puts it, Folklore isn’t a fancy brewery trying to look rustic. It actually is rustic.
The brewery is tucked in the woods on Pate family land down a beaten path off Hagler and Hodgesville roads just outside of Dothan’s city limits. It was once the family farm, and Pate dreams of maybe one day using the land to grow muscadine grapes for use in the meadery.
You can still play a game of corn hole or a board game. And despite the expanded size of the brewery, it can still feel like you’re hanging out at friend’s backyard.
“Our secret ingredient is people because without people to appreciate this beer and to bring good people with them, our business model would not be any different than anyone else’s,” Pate said. “We have a lot of passion and heart that we put into our products; we use really good ingredients; we don’t treat people like a dollar bill.”
Pate is still the brewery’s brewmaster although he now has a head brewer and an entire brew team. The brewery can package about 100 cases an hour with its canning line.
The brewery now has a sales and marketing manager to do the statewide outreach it was difficult to do in the early years. Folklore brews are now sold in stores such as Publix, Kroger, Renfroe’s, Walmart, World Market and Whole Foods.
And they’re hoping to be in Sam’s by the end of the year.
Folklore is also experimenting with a low-calorie beer – 3% alcohol with 85 calories per 12-ounce serving. Right now it’s being called Wiregrass Lite. It’s being served in the tasting room but is not to the canning stage.
“In six years, we managed to successfully build a brewery, go statewide and our debt load is a drop in the bucket compared to a lot of breweries because we did everything cash,” Pate said. “We paid out of pocket because we did not have money. We know what it’s like to be through hard times. We didn’t borrow based on what we were going to make; we borrowed based upon what we were making. We have tried to be methodical and patient and grow this naturally and organically through word of mouth, through printed and social and digital media.”
On the brewery’s sixth anniversary – Halloween night – they will finally have a grand opening. There’s never been one because Pate said he never felt the brewery was ready.
There’s talk of expanding the Fly by Night Grill’s hours to more weekdays and to expand the Folklore reach outside the state of Alabama. Pate hopes to see Folklore became a regional brand around the Southeast and maybe even open a second Folklore brewery.
Having good employees has actually given Pate a chance to balance his work and personal lives despite the demands of a growing business. In the brewery’s early days, when it was just Pate and two others, he was at work most of the time.
“Family life has been a nice thing for me – I’m enjoying that,” Pate said. “Balancing professional and personal life is probably a challenge for everyone but I think that we’re there. We have good people that are doing their jobs and one person isn’t trying to do everything.”
