Area officials on Friday urged people to follow new state guidelines as Alabama tries to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
On Thursday the state ordered the closure of day cares, beaches, and on-site dining in restaurants. Locally, businesses and government agencies are moving to restrict person-to-person contact by doing more activity by phone or online.
Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District Administrator Corey Kirkland said the restrictions issued by state Health Officer Scott Harris are intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Please take this serious,” Kirkland said. “We really need the public’s help. Stay home. Remember your cough etiquette, washing hands, and social distancing.”
Kirkland said the measures are intended to protect people with compromised immune systems who are more likely to become seriously ill.
If people follow the guidance, “hopefully, by April 6, we will have evidence that it’s OK to start lifting some of these orders,” he said.
Kirkland said there is still a problem with the test supply chain nationwide, but people can call ADPH’s central office in Montgomery at 888-264-2256 for the nearest virus testing site.
Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said the city has more than adequate financial reserves to ride out a slowdown in sales tax revenue if business activity begins to slow.
While some businesses are experiencing substantial reductions in activity, grocery stores and others are seeing increases.
“Our budget for this fiscal year relies on about $64 million in sales tax revenue,” Cowper said. The city’s collections last year were $74 million and Dothan is currently running $2.5 million above projections.
“We build in to our budgets very conservative revenue projections so that if there is an event like this we are prepared and able to come in with a soft landing,” Cowper said. “We have permanent reserves built into our budgets for emergency events and we have more than adequate cash flow reserves.”
The city is planning to limit attendance at city meetings to those who have business with the boards, but people can still view the meetings remotely.
“All of those meetings will continue to be open and broadcast to the public,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.