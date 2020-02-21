A film crew from the Food Network is coming to Dothan to film at Zack’s Family Restaurant, a local fixture for 14 years.
Owner Dianne Whaley said network executives contacted her on Monday to ask if they could feature the down-home cafeteria-style eatery in an episode about country cooking, but she didn’t quite believe it until she reached out to them again later in the week.
They confirmed with Whaley a crew would be on-site on Sunday, March 1 to see how she and her husband Zack cook some of their famous menu items just like their mamas made them.
Whaley said the execs did not confirm the show the segment would run on, but said it would be one of their more popular shows with a large viewer audience on select streaming services.
“We’re excited about it,” Dianne Whaley said. “We’re honored to be chosen.”
The crew is coming on the staff’s busiest day of the week when 800-1,000 people are usually served and lines typically stretch out the door and into the parking log around lunchtime.
Whaley said a Food Network employee visited the restaurant shortly after Zack's was in the running to be the declared the home of Bama’s Best Fried Chicken.
“My momma always told us, hard work pays off,” she said. “We’re here almost every day. We’re very hands-on with our restaurant. We sacrifice a lot.”
Whaley said her customers and kitchen staff are to thank for the network’s consideration, as well as the recipes passed down through the generations.
“We want our restaurant to remind people of going to your grandma’s house,” she said. “It’s like going to visit your grandma. We’ve always got banana pudding and bread.”
She said the lone family restaurant (the Slocomb restaurant was sold several years ago) already gets a number of out-of-town customers, but she is excited about the implications for Dothan of having her business featured on a national television network.
Zack’s Restaurant on Headland Avenue serves old-fashioned family style Southern cooking, including a rotating menu of food items like fried green tomatoes (fresh from Slocomb whenever possible), a variety of season vegetables including turnip greens and collards, country fried steak, fried okra, and – of course – fried chicken.
Food Network studio executives could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.