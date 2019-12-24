Seven siblings adopted by a childless Marianna couple in 2017 feel like life is “normal” now as they celebrate their third holiday at their forever home under the same roof.
“It feels normal saying ‘get out of my room’ now,” Zavian, 11, said.
Three years ago the children had been separated between several foster homes for around two years, often living with a revolving door of other children, which they admitted could be uncomfortable at times.
“In the foster home, there were other kids in the house that you didn’t really know,” Erica, 13, recalled. “Without having the rest of them (siblings) there, it was kind of like weird because I missed them so much, and I didn’t know when I was going to see them.”
Sofia Olds, a social worker, saw a friend’s Facebook post on Black Friday 2016 detailing the kids’ situation and pleading for someone to accept all of them so they could have a “home for the holidays.”
Sofia said she felt a call to action and sent the post to her husband with a question, “What do you think about adopting these seven children?”
DeShoan, a math teacher at Rutherford High School, responded that he liked the idea, and “that was it,” Sofia said.
They called the adoption agency the next day.
The couple visited the homes, per the adoption agency, and got to know the children, who they fell in love with over the course of several visits.
They filed for adoption in June 2017, an act that garnered national media attention and widespread commendation.
The children were excited when their new parents-to-be surprised them with the news, saying they jumped up and down and the oldest, Necia, 14, said she even yelled for joy.
After three months of in-home weekend visits, they finalized the adoptions in September of that year.
It may have seem like an impulsive act generated by strong emotion, but Sofia said she feels like her whole life had been preparing them for adopting the children with her career as a social worker and past as a logistician and veteran who’d spent time in Iraq (along with her husband.)
The couple had purchased a large house, with four large bedrooms and a home theater. They said it only seemed natural to fill it with children.
As far as the financial side, Sofia said the couple does not indulge in things for themselves like they once did, but instead coupon and budget so the family can spend time together on vacation. They also both have side jobs and a solid support system with their large families, churches, friends, school administrators and co-workers.
“We’ve had an outpouring of support from our friends and the community,” DeShoan said, referring to a GoFundMe account set up to support the kids’ needs.
“There have never been any complaints. It’s never been too difficult or too big to bear,” she said. “I know that seems too good to be true, but it really has not been.”
The hardest part has been the schedule, because of having so many school-age children who are involved in their schools, church and other activities. Overall, though, she said the transition has been quite seamless and the kids enjoy spending time with one another.
“I feel like God makes a way and every day he makes a way for us,” Sofia said. “We have never struggled and don’t plan on it. It gets better and better. We make things work.”
As Sofia and DeShoan spoke, Zavian wrapped his arms around the two youngest — Keyon, 8, and Gentry, 6, — while sitting on the couch, appearing content.
Sofia said she’s never had a problem with the well-behaved children, and she believes they are thriving in their new environment.
Coming up on their third Christmas holiday as “the Olds” at their forever home, the kids including Eric, 13, and Dava, 10, said they’re happy with their busy lives and that “things just keep getting greater.”
