Retired City of Dothan firefighter Jason Davis was critically injured Monday night in an automobile accident in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Davis, 48, of Dothan, was injured in a two-vehicle accident and was transported to Bay Medical Center.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Frontier being driven by Dylan Godwin, 27, of Panama City, Florida, was stopped in the driveway of Ms. Newby’s located on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach and attempted to travel northbound across the eastbound lane on County Road 392. Godwin proceeded and traveled northbound into the outside eastbound lane of County Road 392 (Thomas Drive) when Davis, who was driving a 2005 HD Motorcycle, was approaching. Godwin failed to yield as Davis was approaching causing the front left side of Godwin’s vehicle to collide with Davis’ vehicle, according to the patrol.
Davis was not wearing a helmet, police said.
FHP stated Godwin’s vehicle continued northbound and traveled across the westbound lanes of County Road 392, continuing onto the north shoulder of the road, until the vehicle’s right front collided with a chain link fence on the property of Emerald Falls, located at 8602 Thomas Drive. Davis’ vehicle overturned and rolled over onto its right side.
Godwin and his 21-year-old passenger Madeline Hyde, of Panama City, were not injured during the motor vehicle accident.
A Dothan Fire Department Facebook post indicated fire department is keeping Davis and his family in their prayers.
The FHP stated alcohol was not a factor in the accident. No additional information is available at this time. The accident is still under investigation by the FHP.
