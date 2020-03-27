Retired Army Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker, former commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center and Fort Rucker in the 1980s, passed away Thursday night.
Born Nov. 1, 1932, Parker was commissioned in the Army in 1957 as a distinguished honor graduate from the Field Artillery Officer Candidate School, according to information on the Army Aviation Association of America website.
Parker became an Army aviator early in his career and commanded Army aviation units at every level from platoon to aviation brigade.
He was promoted to brigadier general and brought his aviation expertise to bear, first as the Army Aviation Officer, Department of the Army, and subsequently as the Assistant Division Commander of the world's only Air Assault Division, the 101st, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
When Army Aviation became a branch, he was named commanding general of the Aviation Center. He served as the aviation branch chief and school commandant for five and a half years, setting a tenure record while leading the fledgling aviation branch to “its important and rightful place in the Army,” according to the website.
According to information on the United States Army Aviation Museum website, Parker served in the Army for 39 years. His combat experience included two tours in Vietnam in 1966-67 and 1969-70.
