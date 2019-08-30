Ronald “Ronnie” E. Dean, Troy Regional Medical Center’s chief executive officer, is resigning as he accepts the job of CEO of the South Georgia Health System in Valdosta, according to announcements Thursday.
There he assumes responsibility of a four-campus, three-hospital system that is anchored by the 330-bed South Georgia Medical Center, according to a press release from the Troy Hospital Health Care Authority. The system includes a comprehensive array of health care delivery services and programs.
Dean has served as Chief Executive Officer of Troy Regional Medical Center since June 2016. Before coming to Troy Regional Medical Center, Dean had spent the majority of his 36-year health care career in Dothan, where he most recently served as vice president of operations at Southeast Medical Center, now known as Southeast Health.
“Under Dean’s , a significant number of milestone accomplishments were realized, none of which more important than the advancement of specialty care,” read the Troy hospital press release. “The opening of an 18-bed Senior Behavioral Care Unit and the Troy Regional Cancer Center are two of several advancements in care at Troy Regional Medical Center.”
Dean is expected to relocate to Valdosta within the next 90 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.