The Sunday attack on a US base in Kenya has claimed the lives of three people, including a Fort Rucker soldier.
According to multiple media reports, Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr., 23, an army specialist stationed at Fort Rucker, was killed in the assault at Manda Bay Field. Two Department of Defense contractors were also killed.
Attempts to contact Fort Rucker officials were unsuccessful Monday morning.
Mayfield was a native of Chicago who joined the Army in 2018.
According to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Moore, the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least four attackers were killed.
Sunday’s attack came from the militant group al-Shabab and followed a U.S. strike that killed Iranians Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.
