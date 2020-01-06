Kenya US Military Base Attacked

In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing photojournalist, salutes the flag during a ceremony signifying the change from tactical to enduring operations at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. The al-Shabab extremist group said Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 that it has attacked the Camp Simba military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya, while Kenya's military says the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least four attackers were killed. (Staff Sgt. Lexie West/U.S. Air Force via AP)

 Staff Sgt. Lexie West

The Sunday attack on a US base in Kenya has claimed the lives of three people, including a Fort Rucker soldier. 

According to multiple media reports, Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr., 23, an army specialist stationed at Fort Rucker, was killed in the assault at Manda Bay Field. Two Department of Defense contractors were also killed.

Attempts to contact Fort Rucker officials were unsuccessful Monday morning.

Mayfield was a native of Chicago who joined the Army in 2018.

According to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Moore, the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least four attackers were killed.

Sunday’s attack came from the militant group al-Shabab and followed a U.S. strike that killed Iranians Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

