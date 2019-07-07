Four people died and two others were injured in two crashes in Jackson County, Florida, on Saturday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported Margaret Ann Aaron, 20, of Sneads, was killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Road 162 at 8:10 p.m.
A few hours later, Misael Gonzalez, 30, of Marianna, Dennis Brian Hancock, 26, of Campbellton, and Victoria Christine Blighton, 26, of Marianna, were killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 71 just north of Simsville Road.
In the first crash, the vehicles involved were a 2003 Toyota Solara driven by Austin Reese Selman, 24, of Marianna, with Aaron as a passenger, and a white 2008 Chrysler Aspen driven by Edoi Lianne Miller, 57, of Middleton, Tennessee.
According to a witness, the Solara was traveling southbound on U.S. 231, within the left turn lane. The Aspen was traveling northbound on U.S. 231, within the outside lane.
The Solara entered the intersection, intending to negotiate a left (eastbound) turn onto County Road 162, and the right side portion of the Solara collided with the front portion of the Aspen.
Selman sustained critical injuries and was flown to Southeast Health in Dothan by AIRHeart. Aaron was transported to Jackson Hospital by Jackson County EMS and was later pronounced deceased.
Miller sustained minor injuries and was transported to Jackson Hospital by Jackson County EMS.
Due to the crash, northbound lanes of U.S. 231 were blocked until approximately 9:52 p.m. The crash investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol is ongoing and charges are pending the investigation.
In the second crash at 11:18 p.m., a 2005 Mazda four-door driven by Gonzalez was traveling southbound on State Road 71 and a 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Hancock with Blighton as a passenger was traveling northbound.
As the vehicles approached each other, the vehicle driven by Gonzalez began to drift to the left into the other vehicle’s lane.
Hancock took evasive action to the left. The front of Gonzalez’s vehicle collided with the front of the other vehicle. Gonzalez’s vehicle came to final rest facing eastward, blocking State Road 71. Hancock’s vehicle came to final rest facing westward on the west shoulder.
All three people in the two vehicles died at the scene.
