Fourth of July celebration events scheduled

Due to COVID-19, several towns and cities across the Wiregrass area will not host their annual fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July. However, Dothan and Headland will host their annual events on July 4.
Fireworks @ The Fairgrounds will begin at 9 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Gates open for parking at 7 p.m. For the safety of everyone attending the fireworks show, everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles while watching the fireworks display.
No concessions or other activities are scheduled this year due COVID-19 limitations.
A $10 parking donation benefiting the Wiregrass United Way will be taken up at the gates. A Presentation of Colors and prayer are scheduled for 8:50 p.m.
The city of Headland and the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce will also host its annual fireworks show a little differently this year.
“This year’s event is going to be a little different,” Headland Mayor Ray Marler said. “Our fireworks show will begin around 8:30 p.m. at Douglas Park. However, we are asking for everyone to stay in their vehicles as much as possible, but attendees can also step out of their vehicles to enjoy the show as long as they remember to obey the social distancing guidelines.”
This Fourth of July, the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce will also host its inaugural Hot Toddy 10K.
Registration and packet pickup for the Hot Toddy 10K is scheduled for 5:30 a.m., on the square, and the race starts at 7 a.m. The race route will begin and end at the town square with awards following at 10 a.m. During and after the race there will be games, activities and food vendors set up on the town square.
The Hot Toddy 10K is organized by Todd Farms.
For more information on the Hot Toddy 10K, call the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce at 334-693-3303.
Fort Rucker’s Freedom Fest is only open to military ID holders and those residing at Fort Rucker. There will be no designated area to gather to watch the display. Those residing in housing at Fort Rucker will be able to enjoy the fireworks display from their residence. Due to COVID-19 and in efforts of combating COVID-19 the general public is not invited to attend this year’s fireworks display.
A Fourth of July parade is scheduled for July 4 for soldiers and their family stationed at Fort Rucker.
