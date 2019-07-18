Help Me Grow Alabama, the Dothan Houston County Library System, and Wiregrass 2-1-1 are teaming up to help parents help their children conquer developmental milestones.
On Thursday, June 23, they are hosting a free developmental screening at the Dothan Houston County Library on North Oates Street for children aged one month to five and a half years.
“We do this so they can start school ready to succeed,” said Brandy Hamilton, Help Me Grow coordinator. “It helps break down different areas of learning -- communication, sensory motor, cognitive areas, and growth motor skills.”
The event titled “Books, Balls, and Blocks” allows parents to work with their children in playful activities like making books, putting beads on a string, tossing bean bags, playing with play dough, stacking blocks, and rolling balls.
Childcare professionals like Hamilton, and other volunteers, will be on site to guide and assist in the activities.
“It’s just a really great experience for parents to have with their children,” Hamilton said.
Each child will receive a “passport,” and have it stamped at the end of each session. At the end of the day, children with all their stamps will get a bag of goodies.
Toward the end, parents will participate in an Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) designed for their child’s age-level.
“The ASQ is a developmental screening; it kind of gives a snapshot of where their kids are developmentally,” Hamilton said.
Onsite professionals will score and review results of the screening with the parents at the event to see if they are experiencing any developmental delays.
But the support doesn’t end there. After the event, professionals will provide additional free resources and information to help parents assist their children in accomplishing age-related goals. After a period of time, children will undergo another ASQ to see how they have improved.
The event is 11 a.m. to noon, right after story time at 10 a.m. in the library’s community room. Parents are invited to bring their children to story time as well.
