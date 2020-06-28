HEADLAND – The year after Randy Crenshaw graduated from high school in 1977, he got a job cutting grass and washing cars at Holman Mortuaries.
He eventually became an embalmer and funeral director, first at Holman Headland and Abbeville Mortuaries and then at a funeral home in Georgia. He spent 17 years working for a biotech company before returning to Holman in 2018. And this spring, Crenshaw became a co-owner in the business that started in 1938.
When Crenshaw first started with Holman Mortuaries, he was attending classes at Wallace Community College. One day he was cleaning a car when Norman Holman asked if he wanted to observe an embalming.
“I went in there and pulled a chair up to the end of the embalming table and watched him,” Crenshaw recalled. “When he got through, I said ‘I want to learn how to do that.’”
It was nothing like Crenshaw expected. It wasn’t gruesome or gory. Instead it was more like a sterile surgical procedure – very clean and respectful.
He quit Wallace and started working at Holman full time as an apprentice. In 1981, he went to a mortuary school in Atlanta. He came back to Holman in 1982 but left in 1985 for a much larger funeral home in Columbus, Georgia. He returned to Holman in 1997 – even served four years as Henry County coroner.
In 2001, he was approached by a Florida biotech company that processes human cells and tissues for transplant and took a job training funeral homes on how to do reconstruction on tissue donors. He left the company in 2018.
“That was a wonderful job, a very rewarding job,” Crenshaw said. “I’m still active in organ and tissue donation. I think it’s a very wonderful thing; it’s a wonderful gift.”
In July 2019, he was asked to come back to Holman Mortuaries and was named general manager.
Holman Headland Mortuary was started by Wilton R. and Syble Holman in 1938 – he was an experienced funeral director and she was a registered nurse. In 1969, the Holmans opened a mortuary in Abbeville. Their three sons – Russell, Norman and John Robert Holman – eventually took over the business.
Crenshaw, now 62, was approached earlier this year by heirs of Norman Holman about buying their part of the funeral home, left to them after Norman Holman’s death in 2017.
“He came here to work as a young man and now he’s back, and we’re very glad to have him back,” Russell Holman said of Crenshaw. “He is very capable of handling any part of the arrangements of a funeral ... Overall, he’s a good man.”
It’s been an unusual year for funerals. Restrictions on gatherings due to the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 meant families could only have 10 people at services and had to maintain social distancing. Even now with restrictions lifted, Crenshaw said funerals are not drawing the numbers of mourners as before the pandemic.
Regardless, Crenshaw sees his job as a funeral director to help families celebrate the life of their loved ones.
“Every life is a story to be told,” Crenshaw said. “I look at it as my role is to give that family the opportunity to tell that story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.