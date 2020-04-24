A trip Friday to the U-pick strawberry field at Aplin Farms was a nice reprieve from social distancing for Amy Roberts and her kids.
It certainly beat sitting at home in Marianna where a downed tree in the yard took out their power during Thursday’s stormy weather. Since the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in Alabama in March, Roberts’ husband has been doing the grocery shopping. The U-pick adventure near Dothan was the first time she and her four kids – ages 5 to 16 − had gotten out of the house.
“My kids haven’t been in a store since all this happened,” Roberts said. “This is the most interaction they’ve had … It’s not so bad if I can let them outside, but I can’t even let them outside with all those downed wires.”
Roberts wasn’t alone Friday. Aplin Farms was busy with customers looking for fresh produce and an excuse to get out of the house on a sunny day.
Despite the busy day, customers kept their distance from others and some came ready with masks to wear in more congested areas. Workers helped customers pick produce and bagged their selected items so people didn’t congregate under the market’s shelter, where peaches, squash, new potatoes, jams, honey and tomatoes were on display.
John Aplin said his family’s produce market has seen an increase in business since the coronavirus pandemic led to the closing of schools, retail stores, salons, gyms and restaurant dining rooms.
“I’ve never been at a point where we just constantly, constantly run out of everything,” Aplin said.
And Aplin Farms is not unique.
Farm stands and produce markets are considered essential businesses under Alabama’s stay-at-home order.
Birdsong’s Berries in Hartford has sold out of strawberries each time they post on Facebook about availability. It’s not unusual to see a line of vehicles waiting to make a gallon purchase in the drive-through approach used by the grower.
Hendrix Produce in Slocomb has not even opened for the season but has already seen more interest than in past years, Rhonda Hendrix said. Known for their Slocomb tomatoes, the produce market sells a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables – watermelons, cantaloupes, peppers, eggplant, cabbage, okra, and potatoes.
The biggest challenge, according to Hendrix, has been finding the personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves for employees to wear once the market does open in mid-May. The market plans to follow public health recommendations put out by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority.
“I have had more calls as of now than I usually get every year,” she said. “I think people may want to go back to their roots some and they see the need for it more now than they did before.”
Aplin, past president of the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, said his produce-growing friends across the state have experienced the same increase in business during the pandemic.
“I can’t even open my U-pick peaches because we’re picking everything in my other orchard and my U-pick orchard just to keep us supplied here for the people coming and buying peaches here,” he said.
Aunt Katie’s Community Garden, located in downtown Dothan, has seen more interest from people who want to lease one the garden’s beds to grow produce or to buy produce from the garden, said Michael Jackson’s the community gardens founder and director.
Jackson said the community garden has set up handwashing stations, conducts temperature scans and allows no more than 10 people to gather in the garden at any time, including the three staff members and volunteers. The garden has canceled all workshops and has adopted a curbside approach for people picking up their produce.
Visitors have inquired more about how to grow produce at home and canning what they grow, Jackson said.
Aplin thinks some people don’t feel comfortable going to grocery stores right now. Some people want to get out of the house with their families. Some people are thinking more about how their food is handled. Plus, people are cooking at home more, and parents are getting their kids more involved in picking food.
“I’m happy to see that people are getting out and exploring local options; I don’t like the way we’ve come to this,” Aplin said, adding that he hopes the new customers will continue to come back when the pandemic passes.
Samantha Winn of Rehobeth brought her daughters – Kendra, 10, and Collins, 4 – to pick strawberries on Friday. The family has kept store trips to a minimum during the pandemic, going once a week instead of the almost daily visits they would make in the past.
Friday was their first visit to Aplin Farms and Winn said she finally made the trip after seeing her friends share posts on Facebook.
“Why not let the kids let out some energy and pick out what they love to eat,” Winn said.
Aplin Farms planted about 50% more strawberries for this year based on last year’s sales. It wasn’t enough to keep up with demand during the pandemic.
“This year out of the six-day week, the strawberry field is open for U-pick an average of four hours a week,” John Aplin said. “When we open it, they wipe us out.”
It seems like a good problem to have these days.
“It’s good money, but it’s not good business,” Aplin said. “When our customers come out here, I want them to get good quality stuff – and they are getting good quality stuff – but I also like to make sure everybody leaves with what they want… Right now, not every customer is getting what they want because we just can’t keep up with it.”
