Geneva County became the last county in Alabama to report its first COVID-19 confirmed case on Wednesday, according to state health officials.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s website notes the county has performed 41 tests through this morning. No other details about the case was reported.
As of noon Wednesday, ADPH reported 2,290 confirmed cases statewide and 18,982 tests performed.
Confirmed cases among Wiregrass counties, on ADPH’s website include: Houston, 25; Pike, 16; Coffee, eight; Covington seven; Henry, five; Dale, four; and Barbour, three.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 471 confirmed cases.
