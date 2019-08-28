police lights generic
A Slocomb man was killed Tuesday night when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Dothan.

Steve Troutman, 48, was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of South Park Avenue and the Ross Clark Circle.

No charges are expected.

