A Slocomb man was killed Tuesday night when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Dothan.
Steve Troutman, 48, was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of South Park Avenue and the Ross Clark Circle.
No charges are expected.
