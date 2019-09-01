A 6-year-old Geneva girl suffered a fatal gunshot wound Sunday morning at her home on East Latimer Avenue.
The victim, a Mulkey Elementary student, was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center.
Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson said it appeared to be an accidental shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.