A single-vehicle crash at 7:08 a.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a Geneva man.
James John Uzialko, 53, was killed when the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo he was a passenger in left the roadway and overturned.
The driver was seriously injured and taken to Southeast Health in Dothan.
The crash occurred on Alabama 27, three miles south of Geneva. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
