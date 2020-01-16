Girl Scouts will be hitting storefronts beginning Friday to sell Lemonades, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and more of their famous cookies.
This year’s lineup includes Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.
Returning this year, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will pay for half of shipping costs when you purchase from a Girl Scout online and order between five to 12 boxes. Gift boxes of cookies will also be available again.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls.
Girl Scouts will be doing boot sales, door-to-door sales, cookie drive-throughs, and digital sales through March 1.
To learn more about the program, and to find our when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.
