A Milledgeville, Georgia, woman ordered a Moana-themed cake for her daughter's 25th birthday and apparently received something completely different.

According to the McClatchy News Service, Kensli Davis posted a picture of the marijuana-themed cake her mother actually received from an area Walmart. The mix-up has generated thousands of shares and hundreds of comments on Facebook.

Click here for more information. Some language in the social media post may be unsuitable for some audiences.

