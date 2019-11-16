Now in its 10th year, the Goree Boston Butt and Rib Fundraiser has helped the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center change the lives of hundreds of Wiregrass children with its annual donations.
The fundraiser was founded by the Goree family, who lost their daughter, Sarah, before she graduated high school in 2001.
Her parents, Lisa and Bill, were motivated to donate to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Sarah’s memory because of her heart for children.
This year's fundraiser will start on Thursday in the Lowe’s parking lot in Dothan until Saturday, or until all 1,000 of the meat products are sold. Volunteers will begin cooking on 13 grills Wednesday afternoon.
The CAC provides free services to neglected and abused children by taking them in for a forensic interview conducted by a specialist. The interview, which is monitored by law enforcement, can be used in court to prosecute an offender and in some cases, can replace testimony.
“The reason the interview is done with us to reduce the trauma to the child so they don’t have to give multiple interviews,” said Lindsey Wagner, CAC's community advocate.
In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the nonprofit conducted 526 forensic interviews with children from Dale, Geneva, Houston, and Henry counties. The interviews are upheld and used in judicial proceedings.
The center also has an educational advocate who visits schools to teach students about safety and awareness and how to report incidences of abuse. Last year, the advocate spoke to more than 12,000 area students.
CAC also offers lifelong master-level therapy services for victims and non-offending family members as well as family advocacy.
To continue services, the CAC largely depends on private donations through its yearly fundraisers and others in the community although it does receive some federal funds administered by the state called the Victims of Crime Act and other grants.
The fundraiser has been successful in the past, generating a large sum of money for the nonprofit.
“It’s just a great cause to keep Sarah’s memory alive, and it’s also a great organization that needs funding,” Bill Goree said.
“It couldn’t really be done without all the help and volunteers so it means a lot to us,” Bill Goree said. “Being the 10th year is a milestone for us. We hope to continue as long as we can.
"We’re hoping for a good turnout. It’s just great to see people once a year that always come and we talk about Sarah, it just means a lot to us. We’ve been blessed.”
Louis-style rib racks will be $25 and Boston butts, that are 8-10 pounds, will be $30.
CAC’s next fundraiser will take place in April with its annual Blue Ribbon campaign selling t-shirts. Businesses can contact the local office for an opportunity to sponsor the shirts.
