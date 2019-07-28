Officials now have a better idea of how much it will cost to expand Dothan’s landfill after they unveiled six bids for the major project Thursday.
Four companies provided total bids ranging from $4.23 million to $4.67 million. One bid far exceeded the others at almost $5.52 million, but only one bid approached the city’s cost estimate of $2.75 million – Wiregrass Construction Company’s $3.26 million offer.
The project includes some alternate plans – mainly a decision on whether to use concrete or asphalt to construct the roadway leading to the expansion.
Dothan Public Works Director Charles Metzger said Wiregrass Construction’s bid leaves the city in good financial shape as long as it satisfies all the project details. Metzger said the city has set aside about $6.2 million to expand the landfill, which has been effectively closed since May 2014 due to capacity concerns.
About $2 million of that will be used to purchase necessary equipment for the landfill’s operations, Metzger added.
If city staffers verify that Wiregrass Construction’s bid meets all requirements, the Dothan City Commission could consider executing the landfill expansion contract at its Aug. 20 meeting, Metzger said. That would perhaps signal the end of an almost decade-long saga regarding the city landfill’s size – though some legal challenges will likely persist.
The city committed to buying 182 acres of land for the project in October 2012 and finally purchased it in March 2014. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has approved the city’s expansion permit three times but twice rescinded the approvals – once amid a legal challenge and another at the city’s request.
Since the landfill closed in May 2014, the city has transferred its garbage to a collection point – where a contractor has carried it to a landfill in Campbellton, Florida. The cost of the contract – based on tonnage – began at between $70,000 and $80,000 per month but has approached $1 million per year recently.
Other landfill facts: The project will add about 8.3 acres to the size of the current landfill, but the city has another 12.3 acres designated for two future cell expansions. The current project is expected to extend the landfill’s life by about 20 years.
The total size of the landfill after expansion will be about 522 acres.
Committee review: The Historic Preservation Commission’s main task is to approve or deny construction and other requests that impact the appearance of buildings and residences in Dothan’s recognized historic districts. Several other HPC duties are outlined in Chapter 50 of the City of Dothan’s code .
Commission members are Michael Jackson (District 1), Ruby Harris (District 2), Bart Liddon (District 3), Elizabeth Bay Chapman (District 4), Wes Grant (District 5), Jon Smith (District 6), Pete McInish (mayoral appointee), Michael Riddle (Murals of the Wiregrass appointee) and Seaborn Wood IV (Dothan Landmark Foundation appointee).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.