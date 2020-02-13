dot generic police first responders generic.jpg
GREENWOOD, Fla. - A Greenwood man was killed while securing a gate when his pick-up truck rolled over him.

Richard Lee Vann, 71, of Greenwood died at the scene of the Wednesday accident, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. The accident happened around 2:40 p.m.

Vann was in a pasture adjacent to Paradise Club Road west of Amber Road in Jackson County, according to the release. He was securing a gate when his driverless 2008 Toyota Tundra began rolling backwards. The truck struck Vann and rolled over him, coming to a final rest while still over him.

