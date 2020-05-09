Cecilia Taylor moved into her Dothan home in 2006.
Taylor relocated to Alabama after Hurricane Katrina swamped her home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She lost everything except a mirror and one picture of her oldest son. Her new home was built through Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity and was among homes built specifically to house those displaced by the Katrina.
It was a new beginning for Taylor, who still lives in her Dothan home with her youngest son. She receives disability and Social Security payments. Her son’s income as a cook in a local restaurant helps them make ends meet.
Taylor has always paid her mortgage. But, like others, she never counted on a global pandemic. When the coronavirus outbreak led to restaurant closures around the state, Taylor’s son was laid off. He found another restaurant job but with half the hours.
“We have been economically challenged,” Taylor said. “My mortgage and my insurance is a pretty good bit.”
She’s not alone in worrying about making her mortgage payment during the pandemic.
Homeowners with Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity pay a mortgage each month just like everybody else. Their mortgage loans, however, have zero-percent interest, allowing them an affordable payment. But even an affordable payment can be tough for many these days.
Like other local nonprofits, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity has struggled since March when the pandemic led to closures, including retail stores such as the thrift stores many nonprofits rely on to help with their operation costs.
Wiregrass Habitat has its ReStore on Montgomery Highway, a thrift store full of used or donated building materials and home furnishings. ReStore reopened more than a week ago along with other retail businesses when the state lifted restrictions closing many retail stores.
But Habitat is in a unique position – it also serves as a mortgage holder. And even when homeowners can’t pay their mortgages, Habitat still has to make escrow payments the way a traditional lender would make to cover a homeowner’s insurance and property taxes.
While tax payments come due at the end of the year in Alabama, the escrow payments to cover insurance may roll around at any given time depending on when a homeowner closed, said Donna Clemmons, executive director for the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.
In the weeks since COVID-19 closed restaurants, salons and other businesses, Clemmons said the nonprofit has received more and more calls from worried homeowners. The nonprofit currently holds between 65 and 70 mortgages.
For April, only about one-third of Habitat’s homeowners were able to pay their monthly mortgage. Many of those who couldn’t pay work in sectors hit hardest during the pandemic. Habitat is working with homeowners so that both the nonprofit and the owners can meet their obligations.
The nonprofit did receive a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to cover the incomes of its employees. And earlier this week, Habitat received grant money from the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation. It has also received mortgage relief funds through Wells Fargo.
Clemmons said she hopes it will all be enough to carry the nonprofit until the economy improves and homeowners can go back to work.
While Habitat is still moving ahead with the early stages of future home builds – such as securing property – the group’s current builds had to be put on hold because they couldn’t have volunteers on site doing construction.
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity builds one to two houses a year along with covering costs to update homes for those in need. With volunteers helping with construction, the nonprofit can build a three-bedroom home for about $80,000, Clemmons said. Hundreds apply for the homes but only about six people are selected every three to four years. Financial history plays a big part in who gets selected.
“You want to make sure you’re not setting them up for failure in the house,” Clemmons said.
