Although Tuesday’s primary election ballot is dominated by the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees and delegates, Senate and congressional races, and one state amendment, there are a few locally contested races that Wiregrass voters will find on specific county ballots.
The include:
» Barbour County: On the Democratic ballot there will be three places on the Board of Education to be decided. District 3: Jacqueline Davis and Christine George. District 4: Greg Faulk, Yolanda Govan, Johnnie Helms, and Jean Kennedy. District 5: Amy R. Glenn and Ruby M. Jackson.
» Coffee County: On the Republican ballot, the only election is the County Commission District 2: Joseph M. “Mike” Bailey and Kim Ellis.
» Dale County: On the Republican ballot there will be two seats on the County Commission. Commission Chairman: Mark Blankenship and Jeff Jordan; District 2: Donald O. Grantham and Steve McKinnon.
» Geneva County: The Republican ballot includes two seats for the county Board of Education and one County Commission position. Board of Education District 2: Jonathan Eubanks and Kelli McAllister; District 5: Lisa Baine and Timothy “Chuck” McKnight. County Commission District 4: Wade Fulford and Sandy Hammer.
» Henry County: The Republican ballot has one position for the county Board of Education District 2: Eddie L. Chambers Sr. and Tyrone Watson.
» Houston County: The Republican ballot has two positions for the county Board of Education. Superintendent: David Sewell and Brandy White; District 2: Scott Long and Rickey Moore.
