EUFAULA -- Justin Harris, who came to Medical Center Barbour in September 2018, resigned from his post effective immediately on Monday morning.
Michael Kozar, regional CEO for Alliant Management Services of Louisville, Kentucky, confirmed Harris’ resignation to the Eufaula Tribune Monday afternoon.
No reason for Harris’ resignation was given.
Harris had been hired by AMS following the retirement of Ralph Clark. Harris has a Master’s degree from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and has held multiple posts in the medical field over the last few years. His family, which includes a wife and twin daughters, relocated to Dothan soon after he was hired as the CEO of the Eufaula hospital. He had been the manager of Healthcare Consulting for Blue & Co., LLC, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Kozar was in Eufaula Monday.
“Justin Harris resigned today effective immediately,” Kozar said. “I will be assisting here (MCB) until we have an interim CEO in place. I will head that search up.”
Kozar said he hopes to have “a good candidate” for the permanent CEO to present to the medical staff by the first week of September. He has already asked Alliant Management Services to post the position and the search will begin immediately.
“We plan to continue the highest quality of healthcare available,” Kozar said.
Medical Center Barbour has been managed by AMS since November of 2017. Prior to that, it was managed by Southeast Alabama Medical Center, now known as Southeast Health.
- Kyle Mooty is editor of the Eufaula Tribune
