Henry County’s official county historian, T. Larry Smith, has been named the 2019 Headland Christmas parade grand marshal.
This year’s parade theme is “Bicentennial: 200 years in the making.” The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
“T. Larry has been in love with Henry County his entire life,” said Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rhonda Harrison. “His roots run deep in the county. We felt it was only appropriate to honor him as our parade marshal for this very special bicentennial parade celebration. T. Larry has a love for history, and now he will become part of it.”
Smith was born and raised in Henry County, and since he was six years old, he has lived in his grandfather’s 93 year-old home. Smith, a former business owner of Smith Property Inc., retired after serving the people of Henry County for 40 years, and let his love for history fill his years of retirement.
“I have always loved the history of Henry County and the Wiregrass area,” Smith said. “Once I retired, I really dedicated my time to studying our history.”
In 2000, Smith was named the official historian for Henry County. Roughly 17 years ago, he founded the Henry County Historical Group, which is known as the largest historical group in the Wiregrass and tri-state region.
“To be named the grand marshal of the Headland Christmas parade is a great honor,” Smith said.
Smith will lead the parade through the downtown area followed by bands, floats, queens, dignitaries, horses, CornDodgers Farm's candy cannon, and Santa Claus. The parade will follow Headland’s annual Christmas tree lighting and kindergarten sing. Children can visit with Santa on the front porch of the Blanche R. Solomon Memorial Library immediately following the parade.
The parade line-up will be at Douglas Park at 5:30p.m. The route begins at Douglas Park on E. Church Street, continues to and around the town square, then south on Main Street to King, Cleveland, and Whitten streets, and ends on Mitchell Street at the school parking lot.
The Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Headland.
For more information regarding the annual Headland Christmas parade, call 334-693-3303.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.