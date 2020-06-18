Headland will kick off its annual Under the Oaks concert series on June 19 at 6 p.m. on the square with music beginning at 7 p.m. This event is part of the many festivities sponsored through Main Street Headland.
“We encourage everyone to attend this year’s Under the Oaks concert series,” said Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Adrienne Wilkins.
The Under the Oaks concert series will be held the third Friday of every month beginning in June and concluding in October.
“The series will kick off Friday night, and feature State Line 5 Band, a band known for his country music performances,” Wilkins said.
During Under the Oaks, several downtown businesses will extend their hours of operation for shoppers and diners.
“Not only will several businesses be open later during the event, but our restaurants will also extend their hours, offering a variety of food items for those attending the event,” Wilkins said. “We will have food vendors setup to meet everyone’s dining needs.”
Under the Oaks is a family oriented event, open to the public with no admission fee.
“Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and plan on having a night full of musical entertainment in Headland,” Wilkins said.
As part of the evening entertainment, a car show will also be displayed around the square. There is a $10 entry fee.
The city of Headland reminds everyone planning to attend Friday’s event to practice safe social distancing. Hand washing stations will be available.
