A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Christmas Eve has claimed the life of a Headland man.

Jake Monroe Smith, 31, was killed when the 2000 Yamaha that he was operating left the roadway and struck a drainage culvert.

Smith was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash occurred on Henry County Road 22, two miles east of Headland.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

