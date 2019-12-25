A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Christmas Eve has claimed the life of a Headland man.
Jake Monroe Smith, 31, was killed when the 2000 Yamaha that he was operating left the roadway and struck a drainage culvert.
Smith was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash occurred on Henry County Road 22, two miles east of Headland.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
