It seems each generation has a war to fight. Mine was with the Marines in Vietnam. In that war I wore Kevlar body armor, was armed with a .45-caliber pistol on my belt, and carried an automatic assault rifle. We drew combat pay, and were awarded medals when we came home.
Today the Corona War is different. Health care workers’ only protection is a face mask, frequent hand washing, and keeping their distance. They receive no combat pay or medals, only the gratitude of those they serve.
Love in Action provides a free medical clinic on Thursday nights in downtown Dothan. We serve the homeless, women from House of Ruth, and work-release prisoners from the county jail.
Jackie and Susan are the clinic nurses. They serve without pay, and without them and other volunteers, there would be no clinic.
Jackie Lugo, her 9-year-old daughter Aurora, and husband Jose are there every week, and have been for the past 7 years. Jose retired after 30 years’ service as an Army pilot. They are members of Dothan Messianic Fellowship. Their creed is, “We love serving Jesus and want to be obedient loving others as myself.”
Susan Adams has one daughter, Serrah. She attends St. Columba church and retired from Southeast Alabama Medical Center after 41 years as a nurse in urology and dialysis. Her creed is, “Jesus is my savior and Lord.”
They are the face of the Corona Warriors. We previous warriors could see our enemy. This war is different; the virus, though invisible, is equally dangerous and, at times, deadly. It can be anywhere, in the air we breathe, on our cell phones, on the doors we touch, or the loved ones we hug. War goes on until you die, you win, or you give up and quit. Quitting is not an option, so it will go on being fought by Corona Warriors like Jackie, Susan, and the thousands of other nurses and health care workers who risk their welfare on our behalf.
We many owe much to these brave few.
Dr. Steve Stokes is a semi-retired physician in Dothan, and a medical volunteer for Love in Action.
