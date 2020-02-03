The Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency is preparing Wiregrass residents for the potential of heavy rains and gusty winds that could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon.
“We are looking at the main threat being heavy rains and gusty winds,” said Dothan Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah. “The Wiregrass area could remain in a wet pattern until Friday morning.”
According to Judah scattered showers and storms could start as early as after lunch Wednesday with the first chance of strong to severe storms being after midnight. Thursday looks to have the highest chance of severe storms, especially afternoon into the evening. As the line moves east, severe weather is still a threat Thursday night with Friday being mostly dry.
“We are staying on top of this storm and as information is updated, we will update everyone,” Judah said. “But, we have a warning that potential severe weather is expected, so now is the time to prepare.”
According to Judah, isolated thunder storms are possible during the night Wednesday and Thursday.
“At this time, and this could change, we are looking at isolated thunderstorms with one to two inches of rain,” Judah said. “Wind gusts between 25 to 40 mph, isolated flooded and we can’t rule out the possibility of tornadoes.”
Judah reminds all motorists traveling the roadways during the rainy weather to use extra caution.
“Remember when it’s raining allow extra time for traveling and obey the speed limits,” Judah said. “Also, motorists should use their headlights. Headlights help other motorists see oncoming traffic during heavy rainfall.
If the weather turns severe, the weather sirens will be activated. However, Judah reiterated the weather sirens are used to alert people outside of their homes of severe weather.
“Most weather sirens can’t be heard from inside a home,” Judah said. “Never depend on a weather siren as your only severe weather alert. However, if you do hear a siren, seek shelter; there is something going on. Now is the time to purchase a NOAA weather radio and sign up for our free Code Red Program. We try to educate everyone on the dangers associated with severe weather, as well as keeping everyone up to date on approaching weather. But, we can’t make people be safe, or be prepared. That is up to that individual.”
Judah also reminded everyone that if a road is flooded, assume that road is closed and do not cross it. If the road is barricaded, turn around.
“When someone crosses a barricade, not only are they putting their life in danger, but the lives of first responders,” Judah said. “A barricade is a closed road."
Additional useful information is available on EMA website www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org , such as tips to follow when stocking an emergency supply kit, establishing a checklist, designing a family emergency plan, and or a weather plan to follow during an emergency situation.
