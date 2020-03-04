The storms that moved across the Wiregrass Wednesday will continue overnight with the potential for thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds arriving after midnight followed by the biggest threat for severe weather Thursday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., according to the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency.
“We are looking at the main threat being heavy rains, hail, possible tornadoes, lightning, and gusty winds,” said Dothan Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah.
The threat forced Houston County Schools to delay the start of classes Thursday until 8:30 a.m. Other delays or closings were possible as the storms moved closer to the area.
Wednesday's severe weather caused Wallace College to go on lockdown in the morning due to severe weather and downed trees in Dale County.
According to Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, straight line winds in Dale County caused damage with trees falling on vehicles and blocking roadways.
The train crossing safety guard at Wallace College was also damaged by straight line winds, causing the diversion of traffic into the college campus. No injuries were reported.
Judah believes early Thursday has the highest chance of severe storms.
“The time being predicted by the weather service for severe weather is the same time children are going to school, and adults are traveling to work,” Judah said. “Everyone needs to pay attention to the roads, and allow extra time for safe travel. It is definitely time to pay attention to all media outlets for severe weather updates.”
The EMA will monitor the storm and issue updates as needed, Judah said.
Flash flooding is also possible with the potential of river flooding through the weekend.
Motorists traveling during the rainy weather need to use extra caution, he said, adding that if a road is flooded, assume the road is closed and do not cross it. If the road is barricaded, turn around.
If the weather turns severe, the weather sirens will be activated.
Additional information is available on EMA website www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.
The storms should give way to partly cloudy skies later Thursday with cooler temperatures. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.
