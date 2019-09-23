PRINT HAMMER: CHRISTMAS WITH DIXIE
BY JEREMY WISE
FORT RUCKER – Some Fort Rucker flavor will adorn Christmas trees nationwide as a helicopter honored here serves as the basis of the White House’s 2019 official ornament.
White House Historical Association members, along with dignitaries like Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, convened at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum to commemorate the new ornament. Since 1981, the White House Historical Association has managed the creation of the White House’s official Christmas ornament, highlighting aspects of the careers of all U.S. presidents in sequential order, said Stewart McLaurin, the association’s president.
The association is recognizing President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s tenure this year, and officials decided to celebrate Eisenhower’s use of helicopters – Army One – for official travel. The very helicopter that Eisenhower used, the VCH-34 from Sikorsky, is on display at the Fort Rucker museum.
Furthering the local connection, the first pilot of Army One was Maj. William Howell, a former curator of the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, said Leslie Edens, the Army Aviation Museum Foundation’s manager.
While the association could have used a few different ideas from the Eisenhower era for the ornament, the former five-star general’s love for military technology emerged as the favorite, McLaurin said.
“He was the first American president to use helicopters for official travel,” said McLaurin, who grew up in Birmingham. “We’re so familiar with Marine One now and it’s such a commonplace occurrence at the White House, but to go back to its point of origin was really special.
“Then when I found out that the actual helicopter was at Fort Rucker, it was really extra special for me.”
McLaurin said his organization begins concocting ideas for each year’s ornament about two years in advance of their unveiling. Once officials decide on an idea, it may go through 20 to 30 different designs or iterations before the ornament gains final approval, he added.
Once the design has been decided, a small veteran-owned company produces the ornaments.
Officials unveiled the ornament months ago, and the Army Aviation Museum had sold between 400 and 500 of the ornaments entering Monday, Edens said. People can purchase the ornaments at the museum’s gift shop, or online at the museum’s website www.armyaviationmuseum.org.
Ornaments can be purchased at the White House Historical Association’s website, www.whitehousehistory.org. Proceeds from ornament sales support the association’s efforts to “to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history” of the White House, the website said.
