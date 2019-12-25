dot generic First responders generic
An air ambulance flipped on its side while trying to land Wednesday at the Headland Municipal Airport.

The helicopter pilot was taken to a Dothan hospital, Headland police Chief Mark Jones said.

"They believe it was medical-related," he said, referring to what caused the crash.

Two other crew members were aboard but were not seriously hurt. The flight was not transporting a patient.

The incident happened about sunset.

"They were probably about 30 feet from the landing pad" when it touched down, Jones said.

Survival Flight bills itself as "a premier emergency medical transportation company" with stations in Alabama and five other states in the South and Midwest, its website says. It flies Pilatus PC-12 single-engine planes and Bell and Sikorsky helicopters.

Reached at the corporate office about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, a man who identified himself as Graham said, "We're not answering any questions at this time" and hung up.

