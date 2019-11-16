With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays days away, the sight of the red kettle hanging from a tripod and the sound of the constantly ringing bell calling for your extra change or dollar to assist a neighbor are now present across the area.
As in years past, the tradition of making a small donation can be the difference for many Wiregrass families worrying if there will be food to eat, much less a gift for their child on Christmas morning. That’s why the Salvation Army and the community come together to help those less fortunate with its annual Angel Tree program and Red Kettle campaign.
Each year, the Angel Tree Program provides Christmas to hundreds of children.
“This program is very important,” said Salvation Army Lt. Austin Sturdivant. “This program helps a lot of families that are struggling around Christmas time with all of the other household expenses they need to cover, on top of wanting to give their children a memorable Christmas experience. Every parent wants their child to have a happy Christmas. Children don’t understand expenses, and this program provides children the opportunity to have a Christmas that they otherwise may not have.”
Sturdivant knows all too well just how important the Salvation Army is to those fortunate.
“Many people are unaware just how my wife and I became involved with the Salvation Army,” Sturdivant said. “See, my grandmother was working at a Salvation Army Thrift Store in North Carolina, and as she began unpacking a box of clothing, she found a six-week old infant. That infant was my mother.
"My grandmother adopted my mother; and as my mother grew up, she spent a lot of time participating in many of the Salvation Army programs. The Salvation Army opened doors for my mother. She still serves as an officer with the Salvation Army, and her love for the Salvation Army, well, I guess you could say it rubbed off on me. It has also opened many doors for me and my wife as well. As you can see, the Salvation Army is dedicated to helping those in need, just as it helped my mother find her forever home.”
Those wishing to adopt an angel may visit the Angel Trees at Wiregrass Commons or Chick-fil-A on the Ross Clark Circle. The cutoff date to adopt an angel is Dec. 10. Distribution of toys and food gift boxes are scheduled for Dec. 16.
Shoppers hitting the stores may have already heard the joyous noise of the Christmas bells that inform them of the Salvation Army’s red kettles. Numerous kettles have been set up in the Wiregrass area.
This year’s goal for the Red Kettle Drive is $105,500. Last year, the Salvation Army collected $116,000.
“All the funds raised through the red kettles help the various services available through the Salvation Army,” Sturdivant said. “We also use the money to assist with our food boxes given during the holidays, as well as supplement the angels on the Angel Tree. This year we are looking at roughly delivering more than 700 to 800 food boxes for Christmas.”
For those who wish to donate to the Salvation Army other than by monetary donation, the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for the red kettles and distribution of gifts and gift boxes.
The Salvation Army has set up 20 red kettles across the area, including locations such as Walmart and Wiregrass Commons.
Along with trying to expand its volunteer participation and trying to help area children have a Merry Christmas, the Salvation Army is also collecting canned goods to help fill the food boxes.
“We are in need of canned food items,” Sturdivant said. “Typically, more than 5,000 canned food items are needed to fill the Christmas food boxes for Angel Tree families and low-income senior citizens.”
AMC Theaters is assisting the Salvation Army by bringing back Movie Day, set for Saturday, Dec. 7, at AMC Theater 6. To participate in Movie Day, patrons must bring four canned food items; in return, the donation provides one person free entry into the movie, popcorn, and a drink. The theater will choose the featured films.
Anyone wishing to make a canned good donation, monetary donation, or willing to volunteer as a bell ringer, call 334-792-1911.
