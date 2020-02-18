As industrial hemp producers enter their second production year in Alabama, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will hold informational meetings for interested growers, including one in Headland on Friday, Feb. 21.
The meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center in Headland, located at 167 State Highway 134.
Alabama Extension’s hemp action team has spent the past year researching and assembling best management practices for new growers in Alabama. The series of meetings will cover topics pertinent to producers such as economics, hemp production basics, greenhouse production, controlling weeds, insect pest management, and hemp diseases. The meetings will end with an informal discussion between panel members and attendees.
Anyone interested in hemp is welcome to attend. A hemp grower or processor license is not necessary to attend. The cost for the meeting is $25 and includes coffee and doughnuts in the morning, as well as beverages throughout the meeting.
Registration for the meetings is available online through the Alabama Extension store. For more information, contact Katelyn Kesheimer at kesheimer@auburn.edu or 334-844-5072.
