Henry County celebrates 200 years of history

Henry County, filled with history and Southern charm, will celebrate its 200 th birthday in December. It was created just one day before Alabama became a state.
Many people are unaware Henry County was not the first choice for a name of the newly formed county.
“Choctawhatchee County was the pioneers’ first choice when it came to naming our beautiful Henry County,” said T. Larry Smith, Henry County Historian. “That name was important due to the Indian name of the Choctawhatchee River that flowed through the county. However, the Alabama Territorial General Assembly met on Dec. 13, 1819, and they had a different idea. They voted for the name of Henry in honor of the popular Revolutionary War hero Patrick Henry of Virginia.”
Once Alabama became a state on Dec. 14, 1819, Henry County was its largest county.
“So many people believe Columbia was our first county seat, but that’s incorrect,” Smith said. “Our first county seat was located in the now-dead town of Richmond, named after Richmond, Virginia. Richmond was located on Highway 134 near the present Dothan Airport. In 1824 Dale County was formed, and we shared the same log county seat. In 1826, the county seat was moved to Columbia and in 1833 it moved to Abbeville.”
At the time the county seat moved to Abbeville, the town was so small it did not have a post office.
Henry County is now home to 40 dead towns.
“Henry County is a busy and growing county, but history shows us Henry County has always been a very active county,” Smith said.
“The now-dead town of Franklin, in its day, was the first beachhead into East Alabama,” Smith said. “Several people and businesses filled the area years ago. It was 14 miles east of Abbeville. Along with being a busy town, Franklin was known for his horrific steam boat accidents.”
Nine other counties were formed directly or indirectly from Henry County over the years, including Houston County.
Henry County is still home to several towns and many communities, but Abbeville and Headland are its two thriving areas.
Abbeville is home to more than 100 businesses including local restaurants, educational facilities, attorneys, financial institutions, and Great Southern Wood, or Yella Wood.
Abbeville is also home to the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, which is dedicated to attracting new businesses to the area and sponsoring multiple events throughout the year to represent the chamber, and the city of Abbeville. Every fall the chamber participates in the annual Scarecrow on the Square, where multiple businesses decorate a scarecrow to kick off the fall season. A Christmas parade is held during December, and during spring the chamber hosts its annual Yatta Abba Festival.
Yatta Abba is the Creek Indian expression for “Grove of Dogwoods.” The Abbe Creek derived its name from the Indian word, and that’s how Abbeville got its name. Each year, members of the community gather together during the festival to celebrate the heritage of Abbeville.
Headland, the county’s largest city is home to roughly 200 businesses, including industrial businesses, financial institutions, educational facilities, municipal airport and retail stores.
The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce also hosts multiple events throughout the year to include the Harvest Day Festival, Halloween Scream, Christmas parade, Under the Oaks and Sundown Cinema.
Both cities are also known for their old-fashioned downtown squares, which continue to offer their visitors the true meaning of Southern charm and hospitality.
Henry County has something to entertain anyone, Smith said.
Whether you are a history buff, or maybe you just like to take a stroll through an authentic downtown square, Henry County is for you, or you may wish to visit the many historical markers located throughout the county. Visitors may visit the many historical markers located in the downtown square of Headland, and end their day by traveling north to enjoying an old fashioned trip to Huggin’ Molly’s in Abbeville, where you can enjoy a trip back to the 50s.
