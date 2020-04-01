The Henry County Commission closed county offices to the public Wednesday, joining state and federal government in declaring an emergency due to COVID-19.
According to Henry County Commission Chairman David Money, county offices are closed for the protection of the residents of Henry County and county employees. County employees will continue to work, however, business will be conducted for each department in the following manner:
Henry County Probate
Tags – Renewals may be done online by visiting www.henrycountyal.com (under online payments on the right side of the page), by mail at 101 Court Square Suite A, Abbeville, AL 36310 or by phone by calling 334-585-3257. If paying online and you do not have your mail-in card containing your record number, contact the probate office and an employee will assist you. If you are paying by phone, a credit or debit card will be needed. The $2 mail-in fee is waived until April 30. There will be no penalties for March renewals until April 15.
Henry County Recording
Please mail all documents for recording to 101 Court Square Suite A, Abbeville, AL 36310. For additional information call 334-585-3257.
Henry County Probate Court
As directed by the Alabama Supreme Court, effective immediately through April 30, all in-person proceedings are canceled, with the exception of proceedings related to emergency mental health orders and proceedings related to the protection of the elderly or vulnerable persons. All in-person proceedings will be continued to a later date.
Driver’s license renewals
You may renew your driver’s license online once every eight years provided there are no changes to be made. Visit www.alea.gov.
Hunting/Fishing License
These may be purchased online at www.outdooralabama.com
Boat/Vessel Registration
Visit www.alea.gov and scroll to the bottom of the page and select the view all online services or you may visit http://henrycountyal.com.
Henry County Revenue
Taxes – Delinquent property taxes may be paid by mail with a cashier’s check or money order. They may also be paid via the county’s website. Contact the Revenue Office with any questions at 334-585-3043.
Henry County Solid Waste
Payments can be made by mail to the Henry County Solid Waste, 101 Court Square Suite B, Abbeville, AL 36310 or by calling 334-585-5714.
Henry County Road and Bridge Department
Any questions or concerns regarding the county road and bridge department call 334-585-2735.
For additional information concerning registering to vote or to update voter information visit www.alabamavotes.gov or call 334-585-6080.
Henry County Pistol Permits
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to issue permits although the courthouse is closed. To submit an application visit www.henrycountysheriffsoffice.org or for additional information call 334-585-3131.
