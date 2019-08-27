With the hope of farmers having a good 2019 peanut crop, the Henry County Extension Office will host its annual pod blasting each Tuesday and Friday during the months of September and October from 8 a.m.to noon.
“This is a very important procedure for local farmers,” said Henry County Extension Agent Jimmy Jones. “With this procedure we can pinpoint between three to seven days of when a farmer needs to dig his peanuts.” That information helps reduce loss from digging too soon.
Several farmers who planted their peanut crops early are ready to pod-blast, Jones said.
“Right now, it is still too early to check the progress of the peanut,” Jones said. “We will actually kick off the pod blast season Sept. 3.”
With the extension office offering this service to local farmers, the old-timey way of checking crops has taken a back seat.
“Before this service was available, farmers would pull peanuts from each field, throwing them in the back of the truck.” Jones said. “If the nut looked about 75 percent ready, they hoped for the best. Now, this process eliminates the guessing. It also allows the small, premature peanuts that usually lower the grade of nuts to develop. It is really a win-win situation.”
Farmers wishing to participate in the pod blast should bring their vines with peanuts attached to the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center in Headland.
“Once we have the vines with the peanuts still attached, we will test them,” Jones said “The testing will remove the outer layers of the shell and the color chart used on the remainder of the shell tells us when the farmer needs to dig.”
Jones urges all peanut farmers to participate in the pod blast testing. This one management tool can make farmers an additional 300 to 500 pounds of peanuts, and add three to five points on the grade of peanut, which puts more money on the bottom line for farmers this fall.
