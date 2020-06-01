A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Henry County Health Department Thursday to patients who meet the testing criteria and while testing supplies last.
The clinic will be setup at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 12 Martin Luther King Dr., in Headland, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. No appointment is required.
Testing will be provided to those who have been referred by a physician. People who have symptoms but do not have a primary care provider can still be tested using the orders of an assigned physician that is provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
New criteria for people to be tested include the following additions:
» The patient is a resident (with or without symptoms) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, and hospitalized patients with symptoms
» Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
» Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms
» Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
