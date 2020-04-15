Henry County nursing home confirms additional coronavirus cases

The Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Center confirms a total it has a total of 13 coronavirus cases. Seven residents and six employees have tested positive for the virus.
On March 30, the facility reported its first coronavirus case. According to administrator Chuck Houston, the Henry County Health and Rehabilitation Center was notified March 29. He said it appears the employee was exposed while in the community.
The first employee who tested positive for the virus is now testing negative.
According to Houston, the seven residents who are testing positive resided in the same wing of the facility and are being quarantined.
“We have reported all diagnoses to the Henry County Health Department and to the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Houston said. “We have informed our residents and staff of these diagnoses and contacted the family of each resident.”
Henry County Alabama Department of Public Health is currently offering a testing site at Abbeville High School.
Criteria for coronavirus testing include:
Have a consistent fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Have symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, difficulty breathing or sore throat.
Have traveled within the last 14 days to an affected geographic area or been in contact with someone known or suspected of the coronavirus.
