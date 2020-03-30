Henry County nursing home confirms employee diagnosed with coronavirus

An employee of Henry County Health and Rehabilitation tested positive for the COVID-19, the facility reported Monday.
According to administrator Chuck Houston, the Henry County Health and Rehabilitation facility was notified Sunday. He said it appears the employee was exposed while in the community.
“The employee has not worked at our facility since she became aware of the exposure,” Houston said.” We have reported this diagnosis to the Henry County Health Department and to the Alabama Department of Public Health. We informed our residents and staff of this diagnosis and contacted the family of each resident.”
In accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the facility is assessing every resident every day for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The facility is also following guidelines from the CDC and CMS regarding employees, including screening each employee each time they report to work.
Visitation has been halted in accordance with the statewide health mandate, Houston said.
“The health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees is our top priority,” Houston said. “These precautions are necessary in this time, but we pray for and look forward to the day that we can welcome our community back to Henry County Health and Rehabilitation.”
