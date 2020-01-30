Alabama health officials are warning of a Hepatitis A outbreak in the state, which has reached Houston County.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports the Hepatitis A virus outbreak began in northeast Alabama in September 2018, with seven additional cases in November bringing the total to 203.
As of Jan. 2, that number had risen to 229 cases of Hepatitis A in Alabama, said ADPH Southeastern District Administrator Corey Kirkland.
“Right now, we have had two cases reported in Houston County,” Kirkland said.
The ADPH website shows the average age of those with the illness is 40, and 62 percent of those affected are male.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by a virus. It only occurs as a new infection and does not become chronic. There is no cure for the disease, but healthcare provided may be able to treat the symptoms.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually occur between one to five days after exposure to the virus, and include:
» Fever
» Fatigue
» Decreased appetite
» Nausea and/or vomiting
» Stomach pain or discomfort
» Dark urine
» Clay-colored stool
» Joint pain
» Yellowing of skin or eyes
Hepatitis A is spread by infected people contaminating objects such as food and drinks. It is also spread by feces and person-to-person contact including a parent or caregiver not properly washing their hands after changing a diaper or cleaning up stool, sexual contact, and high-risk situations such as street drug users, homeless, and or those who have been or are incarcerated.
The ADPH urges individuals to get the Hepatitis A vaccine and properly wash hands to prevent getting the virus.
The Alabama Health Department does have Hepatitis vaccines available.
“For those who fall in the high-risk situations the Alabama Health Department does have the Hepatitis A vaccine available,” Kirkland said. “For those who wish to receive the vaccination out of safety concerns, most insurance companies will pay for the vaccination,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland reminds everyone good hygiene is also beneficial in preventing other viruses from being spread.
“We are still in the flu season and washing hands is the best way to prevent spreading the flu virus,” Kirkland said. “I urge parents to get their children in the habit of properly washing their hands at an
