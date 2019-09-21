Fort Rucker has literally grown up around World War II veteran Homer Andrews, but it wasn’t until Saturday – his 95th birthday – that the Ozark native took his first flight in a helicopter.
Prior to boarding the UH1-Huey, Andrews said, “They tell me it’s fun, so I’m ready to do it. They didn’t have helicopters when I was in there (the Army), but they’re right out my backdoor now.”
Andrews still lives in the house he built with his childhood sweetheart and newlywed wife Kathleen in 1946 after he received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1945. His residence and property are near Ozark’s Blackwell Field, where his son-in-law James Osteen said he hears the sweet sound of helicopters flying overhead every day.
Andrews’ ride was part of an event staged by the Friends of Army Aviation behind Flowers Hospital. The flight was a birthday present from the Friends group set up after a recent chance meeting in a coffee shop between Andrews and a member of the group. The group member believed it was time for Andrews to take a helicopter ride, and Saturday’s scheduled event happened to be on his birthday.
Hundreds of area residents attended Saturday’s activities and many took advantage of the fund-raising helicopter rides by the association.
Upon departure from his approximately 10-minute flight, Andrews, who was in the European theater of WWII serving in Normandy, Northern France, central Europe, and Rhineland, said, “We made it. I don’t think all helicopters fly like that, but I’ve done all right, but I almost didn’t. It was a good birthday present, and I’m glad I’ve done it.”
Joining Andrews on the flight were family members and friends, including his two sons-in-law, both Army veterans, Osteen and Sgt. Major Retired Philip Wolfe. Osteen is married to Andrews’ daughter June and Wolfe is married to daughter Mavis.
During his military duty, Andrews received several awards and citations, including the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct medal and the WWII Victory medal.
When Andrews was asked about retirement since he closed Homer’s Welding and Radiator Shop that he operated for many years in Ozark, he said, “I do what I want to do, if I want to do it.”
And when an onlooker wished him a happy birthday, Andrews said, “I’m going for 112, that’s what I’m shooting for.”
