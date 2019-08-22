Meet the Wolves

Dothan High School cheerleaders rouse the crowd during Thursday night’s Meet the Wolves event at Rip Hewes Stadium.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Nearly eight months after it was announced Dothan and Northview high schools would consolidate into one, an event at Rip Hewes Stadium showcased the combined student body.

The Meet the Wolves event Thursday night introduced fans to the Dothan High School band and volleyball, cross country and football teams.

The two schools had been rivals since Dothan High School split into two schools in the late 1970s.

Now, Northview's campus is the home of Dothan's lone public high school while the former DHS campus on South Oates Street has become Dothan Preparatory Academy for grades 7-9.

