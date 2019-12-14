The Christmas season is one of joy and excitement for many people, but, for others, it can be a sad and lonely time experiencing the holiday blues.
With Thanksgiving and the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping done, research shows the additional stress, anxiety and depression associated with Christmas and New Year approaching are often overwhelming.
The sometimes unrealistic holiday expectations, sentimental memories, financial stress and loneliness are just a few seasonal-related life events that will create what mental health experts typically term holiday blues, which can impact anyone at any age.
“Depression occurs for many reasons,” said Dr. Virginia Mayer, executive director of Living Waters, a counseling service in Headland.
“Usually this time of year, we see depression affect those who have lost a family member, either from death or divorce. We also see depression affect individuals who may have issues with family. When someone realizes they are alone during the holiday season, depression can take them over.”
According to an American Psychological Association survey dealing with the holiday season, and reported by Psychology Today, although the majority of people surveyed described feelings of happiness, love and high spirits during the holidays, those emotions are often accompanied by feelings of fatigue, stress, irritability, bloating and sadness.
The report also notes that 38% of those surveyed said their stress level increased during the Christmas season with the top stress factors being lack of time, lack of money, commercialism, the pressure of gift-giving and family gatherings.
Mayer believes extending a caring hand during the holidays to those in need can play an important role in easing or preventing depression, especially those who are lonely.
“Do you want to be alone during the holidays?” Mayer asked. “No, you don’t. No one wants to be alone during the holidays.
For those who don’t have a significant other or family that is not close-by, the longing for loved ones can trigger sad feelings and make the isolated person feel even worse.
Mayer encourages family, friends or co-workers to find time for those experiencing the loneliness or other symptoms related to the holiday blues. She suggests simple gestures like a phone call, a lunch invitation or taking time to visit the person can make a difference.
“Do whatever you can to spend time with that someone. Christmas cheer can be spread in many ways, but letting someone know you care is the best gift someone can give someone,” she said.
More than sadness
Mayer added that the evil and meanness in today’s world can also play a role in those who suffer from depression.
“We need to always remember no matter what, we can’t walk in fear,” Mayer said. “We can’t dwell on the meanness taking place all around us. If we do, it will overpower the good in us. We have to move forward and pray as we move forward.”
With the amount of individuals suffering from depression, there will be some who may contemplate suicide, although a study by the U.S. Center for Health Statistics dispute the perceived notion that suicides increase during the holidays.
“The horrible truth is the number of those who commit death by suicide is growing,” Mayer said. “That number will continue to grow until we realize there is a problem. It not only affects our adults but our precious children.
She said today that age is not a factor when it comes to depression and suicide, whether it’s related to the holidays or other reasons. “We can’t turn our backs. This is a problem that must be addressed every day,” Mayer said.
Area law enforcement is also seeing an increase in suicide calls.
“The number of suicide attempt calls we respond to is heartbreaking,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.
”Too many people believe they have no one to turn to, and they believe suicide is the only answer. That number may increase during the holiday season…suicide is never the answer.”
Mayer said, “If you are dealing with depression seek help. Where you receive counseling is not the issue. Getting help is the issue we need to address.”
In addition to making personal changes and seeking assistance if the holiday blues reach a high level, experts recommend that if suicide thoughts emerge, reaching out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 is an option.
Coping with holiday blues
WebMD lists the following tips that may assist in dealing with the holiday blues:
• Make realistic expectations for the holiday season.
• Set realistic goals for yourself.
• Pace yourself. Do not take on more responsibilities than you can handle.
• Make a list and prioritize the important activities. This can help make holiday tasks more manageable.
• Be realistic about what you can and cannot do.
• Do not put all your energy into just one day (i.e., Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Eve). The holiday cheer can be spread from one holiday event to the next.
• Live and enjoy the present.
• Look to the future with optimism.
• Don't set yourself up for disappointment and sadness by comparing today with the good old days of the past.
• If you are lonely, try volunteering some time to help others.
• Find holiday activities that are free, such as looking at holiday decorations, going window shopping without buying, and watching the winter weather, whether it's a snowflake or a raindrop.
• Limit your drinking, since excessive drinking will only increase your feelings of depression.
• Try something new. Celebrate the holidays in a new way.
• Spend time with supportive and caring people.
• Reach out and make new friends.
• Make time to contact a long-lost friend or relative and spread some holiday cheer.
• Make time for yourself!
• Let others share the responsibilities of holiday tasks.
• Keep track of your holiday spending. Overspending can lead to depression when the bills arrive after the holidays are over. Extra bills with little budget to pay them can lead to further stress and depression.
