An estimated 100 Wiregrass shoppers were surprised Monday while walking the aisles of five Piggly Wiggly stores and the Brickyard Market in Chipley with free groceries — a holiday gift from the grocer’s owner and the Dothan Eagle.
Nate Frazier, a marketing executive with the Eagle, joined managers in stores in Columbia, Blakely, Dothan and Chipley to walk around the store, looking for unsuspecting people and families.
They’d strike up a conversation about their Christmas plans before telling them not to worry about how to pay for their haul — it was paid for. Frazier said they gave away over $5,000 worth of groceries.
“The community has supported the Dothan Eagle and the Piggly Wigglys. We wanted to do something to support the community,” he said. “We try to give the groceries out to people that are in need.”
The event was the third in the history of the giveaway and Frazier and Dothan store manager Chad Scott said they’ve heard many sad stories of people experiencing financial hardship because of a loss in employment or piling medical bills or some who were just down on their luck and needed a break.
When introducing the gift cards that pays for their groceries, many break down and cry. Scott said the reaction is “truly amazing.”
“It’s just good to be able to give back,” Scott said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.