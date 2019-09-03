The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Bonifay man in an effort to assure his well-being.
Shaun Paul Moss, 50, was last seen leaving the Westville Country Store on foot around 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
“Mr. Moss was last seen going in an unknown direction of travel,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.
Moss is described as 5 feet, 6 inches in height, weighing roughly 180 pounds with a medium build. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Moss is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-543-3691.
